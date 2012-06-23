Storified: Summer Solstice Parade on Noozhawk

Noozhawk intern Kelly Nakashima is on the scene in downtown Santa Barbara for this year’s Summer Solstice Celebration. Check back for her report and photos from Noozhawk contributors. In the meantime, scroll down the page for our Storify report or click here for the full Storify version.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

2012 Summer Solstice

Come join the parade and celebrate this year’s Summer Solstice in Santa Barbara.

Storified by Bill Macfadyen · Sat, Jun 23 2012 15:54:52

wishing i was at the summer solstice parade in Santa BarbaraMeghan Cowan

Anybody at Santa Barbara’s summer Solstice today Im thinking about going down there!Phil Mills

Celebrating summer solstice Santa Barbara style ����☀��Aly Breuer

Summer solstice parade in santa barbara http://instagr.am/p/MOnsI6PhNM/Liselle Wilsnagh

It’s Summer Solstice in Santa Barbara this weekend and we are celebrating the Sun! Come in and check us out while you’re downtown. We still have some great men’s items on sale!Nordstrom Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade. http://pic.twitter.com/IG6TfoX7Steven Dengler

I’m at Summer Solstice Parade (Santa Barbara, CA) w/ 6 others http://4sq.com/MQzLCbRegina Rivera

Next stop: Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade. http://www.solsticeparade.com/Geoff Young

Almost time for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade. http://pic.twitter.com/URaecwaVSteven Dengler

Summer solstice parade in downtown sb. Santa Barbara’s weirdest day of the year. #letsgetweirdDerrick Dallmeyer

RT @dmbpr: Santa Barbara’s biggest celebration of art, culture & summertime is coming this weekend! http://owl.li/bKiQS #SantaBarbaraBacara Resort & Spa

I’m at Summer Solstice Parade (Santa Barbara, CA) w/ 3 others http://4sq.com/LfdddImia

Wondering where to eat after the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade? Come to Palapa Fine Mexican Food (Where… http://fb.me/297XnI6KgPALAPA

Perfect day in Santa Barbara for the summer solstice parade Enjoy!Catering Connection

Summer Solstice Celebration. Downtown Santa Barbara today! Come celebrate with us. http://fb.me/1kqsJWo19Queen of Nightlife

Look closely at that fish. It’s covered with recycled CDs. Diane Burrell

cant wait for the parade!! last year’s was amazing!!Nichole Patino

Solstice parade in Santa Barbara Today!

The Solstice Parade is this Saturday, June 23, beginning at Noon at… http://fb.me/1NphM0wb5ThrivingEssentials

Going to a parade in Santa Barbara for the summer solstice yawn..wife’s ideaWill Reeve

summer solstice love! ♫ "History (Love Mix)" by Groove Armada (@ City of Santa Barbara) http://sdtk.fm/O9YQPflemonjelly luukkanen

Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade Today!Victoria Johansen

On the other hand, I do get to go to THIS today http://www.solsticeparade.com/Marc Flacks

2012 Summer Solstice parade and festival in Santa Barbara today!!! Join the Drum Festival at the park! Drum and chant and dance and get a whiff of the HIPPIE DAYS!!! (WINK-WINK), LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY and only TWO Taco booths and no Cheddars (cept maybe at the taco booths,,,LOL). Party time…Woo-Hoo!Larry Martinez

Good morning Santa Barbara! Let paint the town today at the summer solstice celebration! See u all there!Stephanie

Summer Solstice parade in Santa barbara today at noon. I’ll be working. Fiesta in about 5 or 6 weeks.Don Matter

Listen serious wake up. It’s santa Barbara summer solstice is happening come play!Royroyroy

Cannot wait for the Santa Barbara summer solstice festival!!Claire

RT @FSSantaBarbara: Concierge Pick: Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration! Watch the parade tomorrow on State Street. More info: http://ow.ly/bLy9bElizabeth’s Garden

Santa Barbara is "all a twitter" in anticipation of the Summer Solstice parade tomorrow.W David Walls

It’s sunny, summer and solstice time! New to SBCC and looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check this out: http://www.solsticeparade.com/Santa Barbara City College - S.B.C.C.

Hi friends and family come on out to Alameda Park(Anacapa & micheltorena streets) this evening 6/22/12 for a free concert to kick off Santa Barbara’s 2012 Summer Solstice Festivities.I will be playing along w other special old musician friends from the SB Music Scene including memmers of Area 51, Mojo, Raw silk, Casinos & list goes on.There will also be a special surprise guest joinging us. Bring your blancket and lawn chairs and join us.Lorenzo Martinez

. Join us this weekend…! (Click the link for registration and details.) .Lia Suzuki

2012 Summer Solstice Parade and Festival - Santa Barbara CaliforniaFind a room in Santa Barbara! ... Discover Santa Barbara's magic: a unique mix of stunning natural beauty, big-city ... 2012 Summer…

SUMMER SOLSTICE 2012 | KEYT.com - News, Weather, Sports for ...May 30, 2012 ... The 38th Annual Summer Solstice Festival officially opens on Friday, June ... Alameda Park, State and Cota Streets in ...

Festival Schedule - Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration12:00, MC/DJ. 12:05, Dante Elephante. 12:45, MC/DJ. 1:00, All Natural Ingredients. 2:00, The Rainbow Girls. 2:45-, MC/DJ. 3:00, The Wed…

Santa Barbara Summer Solstice CelebrationThe Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration represents the largest, single- day arts event in Santa Barbara County, ... The 2012 Parad…

IMG_5021ceztom

MARIANO SILVA SUMMER SOLSTICE 2012 PROMO805videos

Summer Solstice Parade in Santa Barbara RT @HuffingtonPost: What does summer solstice mean to you? http://huff.to/KqR8z0Vicki Swenson