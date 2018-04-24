Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:53 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Revamped Truancy Program Shows Signs of Early Success with Santa Barbara County Students

Cases of chronic absences reduced to zero after intervention effort is revived following four-year hiatus

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 23, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.

Reviving a countywide truancy program has been a worthwhile effort if preliminary numbers are any indication.

The revamped program to combat truancy was put back into Santa Barbara County schools last school year after a four-year hiatus.

Deputy District Attorney David Chen, who’s led the effort, told Noozhawk last week that the program and its positive interventions have worked to lower the number of students criminally prosecuted for chronic absences to zero. A student is considered truant if he or she has more than three unexcused absences.

“I think that’s a good number,” Chen said of zero.

That’s welcome news for the Board of Supervisors, which last year authorized the funds to bring back a countywide program after seeing a significant increase in truancy since a similar program was eliminated in 2008.

In the revived version of the program, which has a budget about one-fifth the size of the previous program, schools send out letters after a certain number of absences. When school-based intervention processes fail and truancy continues, schools are supposed to contact the District Attorney’s Office to participate in meetings of the Truancy Mediation Team or the School Attendance Review Board.

Of the more than 2,700 students who received letters, 226 made it to the SARB level, Chen said.

Thirty-eight students were referred to probation to participate in Teen Court or other community service activities, and just three were referred to the District Attorney’s Office for formal prosecution.

The threat of legal action, however, scared all three back to probation, Chen said.

He credits county agency partnerships and willing schools with allowing the program to meet its goal of decriminalizing truancy.

“So, it works,” Chen said. “We have the existing resources. We just have to pull it all together. It’s a friendly reminder.”

Seven of the 25 parents who were referred to the District Attorney’s Office for their role in truancy have already completed the required education classes to dismiss their cases, Chen said. Eighteen cases are still active, and no fines have been handed down, he added.

Final numbers are expected later this summer.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley touted the program’s efforts, especially the intelligence and passion of its most dedicated workers.

“I am intensely proud of the work David and Corina (Trevina) have done,” Dudley said. “They hit the ground running, and they ran all over the county!”

After a successful first year, Chen said he plans to refine the truancy process this summer. He hopes to set up future SARB trainings at schools and focus on early intervention.

“We’ve got the partners there,” he said.

Chen said he’s looking forward to forging more service partnerships so the program can continue fostering communication between students, parents and schools.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 