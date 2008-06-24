Blood Donations Still Needed Before Holiday Weekend

United Blood Services, Central Coast has collected nearly 1,600 pints of blood entering the second week of the 3,400-pint challenge.

Donations in early June had declined dramatically as the public’s focus shifted to graduations and vacations. United Blood Services Central Coast issued a 3,400-pint challenge to raise awareness of the summer roller-coaster donation trends that can trigger blood shortages.

The challenge started June 16 and will end July 3 as United Blood Services works with promotional partners to encourage and thank volunteer blood donors.



In Southern Santa Barbara County, The Habit Burger Grill has partnered with United Blood Services through July 3. If you age 17 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds, donate blood at the blood center in Santa Barbara, Monday through Friday, or at a nearby blood drive.

Every Southern Santa Barbara County donor will walk away with a certificate for a free charburger, fries and drink from The Habit Burger Grill as a thank you.

Here is a listing of UBSCC centers:

» San Luis Obispo: 4119 S. Broad St., 805.543.4290. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

» Santa Maria: 1770 S. Broadway, 805.928.2546. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

» Santa Barbara: 902 Laguna St. 805.965.7037. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

» Ventura: 1756 Eastman Ave., 800.715.3699. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.

» Camarillo: 2105 Pickwick Drive, 800.715.3699. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

» Thousand Oaks: 1321 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 800.715.3699. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Janna Nichols represents United Blood Services, Central Coast.