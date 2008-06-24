Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:52 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 

Blood Donations Still Needed Before Holiday Weekend

By Janna Nichols | June 24, 2008 | 12:46 p.m.

United Blood Services, Central Coast has collected nearly 1,600 pints of blood entering the second week of the 3,400-pint challenge.

Donations in early June had declined dramatically as the public’s focus shifted to graduations and vacations. United Blood Services Central Coast issued a 3,400-pint challenge to raise awareness of the summer roller-coaster donation trends that can trigger blood shortages.

The challenge started June 16 and will end July 3 as United Blood Services works with promotional partners to encourage and thank volunteer blood donors. 

In Southern Santa Barbara County, The Habit Burger Grill has partnered with United Blood Services through July 3. If you age 17 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds, donate blood at the blood center in Santa Barbara, Monday through Friday, or at a nearby blood drive.

Every Southern Santa Barbara County donor will walk away with a certificate for a free charburger, fries and drink from The Habit Burger Grill as a thank you.

Here is a listing of UBSCC centers:

» San Luis Obispo: 4119 S. Broad St., 805.543.4290. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

» Santa Maria: 1770 S. Broadway, 805.928.2546. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

» Santa Barbara: 902 Laguna St. 805.965.7037. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

» Ventura: 1756 Eastman Ave., 800.715.3699. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.

» Camarillo: 2105 Pickwick Drive, 800.715.3699. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

» Thousand Oaks: 1321 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 800.715.3699. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Janna Nichols represents United Blood Services, Central Coast.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 