Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:54 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Capps Leads Push Urging Bush to Address Maternal Mortality

The congresswoman and Democratic colleagues want the president to raise the issue at July's G8 meeting.

By Emily Kryder | June 24, 2008 | 11:52 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday was joined by 35 Democratic women colleagues in urging President Bush to make a greater U.S. commitment to addressing the global epidemic of maternal mortality and calling on him to raise the issue of maternal mortality at the upcoming G8 meeting in Japan in July.

President Bush has been loudly calling on other partner nations in the G8 to follow through on previous pledges to provide $60 billion to help African countries battle diseases such as malaria and HIV/AIDS.

The Capps letter notes that President Bush’s efforts to combat malaria and HIV/AIDS in Africa are laudable but that these efforts are jeopardized by neglecting to adequately address maternal deaths in these countries. The limited progress in addressing the devastating effect of maternal mortality globally also has hindered efforts to eradicate poverty and encourage economic development. 

“President Bush has a unique opportunity at next month’s G8 summit in Japan to address maternal mortality and its devastating impact on families, communities and countries.” said Rep. Capps, chairwoman of the Democratic Women’s Working Group.

“Efforts to address many of his top humanitarian priorities such as fighting malaria and HIV/AIDS in Africa are directly undermined by the persistent plague of maternal mortality, which claims the life of one woman every minute of every day. We will not be able to realize significant progress in combating global poverty and disease until we take significant steps to address the tragedy of maternal mortality and ensure that pregnancy and childbirth are safe for women no matter where they happen to live. We hope that President Bush seizes this moment and enables the U.S. to provide real leadership on this issue that is so fundamental to human existence around the world.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 