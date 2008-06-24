Capps Praises House Passage of Legislation to Improve 911 Services

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, a co-sponsor the New and Emerging Technologies 911 Improvement Act of 2008, praised unanimous passage of the legislation by the House of Representatives on Monday night.

Capps said the bill will improve 911 emergency services for all Americans. Last week, the Senate approved the measure. The legislation now goes to President Bush for his approval.

“This bill builds on our 911 system while making key changes to ensure that consumers using newer technology such as Voice over Internet Protocol technology, or VoIP, can make full use of the 911 system,” Capps said. “We’ve also taken important steps to ensure that 911 continues to meet emerging demands and especially that it meets the needs of all Americans, including members of our community with disabilities.

“I’m confident that with this legislation we’ve taken an important step in ensuring that our nation’s primary emergency communication service remains relevant and helpful for all Americans in the years to come.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.