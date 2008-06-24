Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:47 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 

Capps Praises House Passage of Legislation to Improve 911 Services

By Emily Kryder | June 24, 2008 | 6:43 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, a co-sponsor the New and Emerging Technologies 911 Improvement Act of 2008, praised unanimous passage of the legislation by the House of Representatives on Monday night.

Capps said the bill will improve 911 emergency services for all Americans. Last week, the Senate approved the measure. The legislation now goes to President Bush for his approval.

“This bill builds on our 911 system while making key changes to ensure that consumers using newer technology such as Voice over Internet Protocol technology, or VoIP, can make full use of the 911 system,” Capps said. “We’ve also taken important steps to ensure that 911 continues to meet emerging demands and especially that it meets the needs of all Americans, including members of our community with disabilities.

“I’m confident that with this legislation we’ve taken an important step in ensuring that our nation’s primary emergency communication service remains relevant and helpful for all Americans in the years to come.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 