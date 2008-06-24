Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City Council Buys Into Plan to Make Condo Developers Pay Up

Santa Barbara leaders vote in favor of an amendment that would require fees to fund middle-class housing.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 24, 2008 | 10:25 p.m.

Closing a potential loophole for small-time condominium developers, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday gave the nod to a draft ordinance that would require them to set aside money for building housing for the middle class.

Tuesday’s 6-1 decision was in favor of an amendment to the four-year-old “inclusionary housing” ordinance, which aims to help retain middle-class workers in one of the nation’s most expensive housing markets.

The ordinance requires developers of condo complexes of at least 10 units to set aside 15 percent of them for people with middle-class incomes. Tuesday’s amendment would extend the ordinance to include projects with as few as two units.

Under the new rules, the developers of such projects would not be required to build extra affordable units, but instead must contribute a fee of $17,700 per unit to the city’s affordable housing fund. It turn, the city could use the money for a variety of purposes, such as subsidizing developments for workforce housing.

The final wording of the ordinance still needs to be crafted by the ordinance committee for future council approval, but Tuesday’s decision brings the proposal close to realization.

Voting against it was Councilor Dale Francisco, who opposes the entire ordinance because he says it’s ineffective and unfair to property owners and home buyers.

“We should not be singling out one group of people simply because we can get the money from them,” he said. “It is extortion.”

Supporters countered that Santa Barbara’s housing market is unusual, for its stratospheric nature and for how converting rental apartments into condos can create instant wealth.

“Our housing market is just kind of crazy,” Mayor Marty Blum said. “I really do prize our diversity here in this city. We need to find ways to keep our middle-income people around and close by.”

Council members Das Williams and Helene Schneider said the amendment would close a loophole, noting that the vast majority of condo developers have skirted the requirement of the original ordinance by building fewer than 10 units. Staff members said that 95 percent of the nearly 200 condos added to the market since the original ordinance was passed have been a part of such smaller developments.

“That’s about $3.5 million of inclusionary fees that we just didn’t capture,” Williams said.

The ordinance does not generate money for residents considered poor, but the city receives federal money for that purpose. Over the course of four years, about 70 units have been built or approved for the middle class.

City staff members said a recent auction for three units drew about 140 applicants.

Winners are prohibited from selling the dwellings at market-rate prices for 90 years. They also are forbidden from renting them out.

In some cases, two-bedroom condos have sold for about $350,000, a little more than half the median market value.

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 