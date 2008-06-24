Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:52 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Gauchos Announce Upcoming Schedule for Women’s Volleyball

UCSB will open the season with three Bay Area tournaments, and will host eight home games.

By Lisa Skvarla | June 24, 2008 | 7:17 p.m.

The UCSB women’s volleyball team has released its 2008 schedule, and it features matches against eight opponents from the 2007 NCAA Tournament field, including matches against Final Four participants Stanford and Cal, five in-state tournaments and eight home contests.

The Gauchos will open the season with three consecutive Bay Area tournaments, beginning with the Cal Molten Classic on Aug. 30, where they will face NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant St. John’s before facing host and 2007 Final Four participant Cal. The next weekend, UCSB will compete in the University of San Francisco Tournament. The tourney also will feature host USF, Utah State and Texas Arlington.

UCSB will round out its Northern California road swing at the Stanford Invitational, scheduled for Sept. 11-13. The Gauchos will face off with NCAA Tournament participants Santa Clara and New Mexico State, and national runner-up Stanford at arguably the toughest tournament on the 2008 slate.

After the Stanford Invitational, the Gauchos will play their first Southern California match in a nonconference pairing with Loyola Marymount on Sept. 16. UCSB will head to Malibu that same week for a tournament at Pepperdine on Sept. 19-20. The Gauchos will face off with NCAA Tournament participants Pepperdine and Texas State.

After their trip to Malibu, the Gauchos will open their Big West Conference schedule on Sept. 26 at Cal State Northridge. Santa Barbara will host its home opener the next weekend when Pacific pays a visit to the Thunderdome on Oct. 3.

The Gauchos will host eight home matches this season, all of which will be conference contests. UCSB will close Big West and home action on Nov. 22 when it hosts UC Riverside.

Finally, Santa Barbara will round out the regular season at the Long Beach Thanksgiving Tournament. The Gauchos will play three matches during the two-day event that runs Nov. 28-29. The Gauchos’ opponents for the tournament have yet to be announced.

Before the start of the regular season, UCSB will host an Alumni Match on Aug. 23 at the Gauchos’ Thunderdome. If you are a Gaucho alum interested in playing in the match, contact the volleyball coaching staff.

The UCSB women’s volleyball team ended the 2007-08 season with a 14-18 overall record. The Gauchos graduated just two seniors: Brett Quirarte and Lauren Smith.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

