Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:55 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 

Officials Step Up Fire Restrictions, Close More Areas in Los Padres

By Joe Pasinato | June 24, 2008 | 11:34 a.m.

Additional areas of the Los Padres National Forest within Monterey County are now closed to the public due to the fire emergency in that area, the Forest Service has announced. Public entry is prohibited until further notice on all national forest lands north of Nacimiento-Ferguson Road.

The closure prohibits all public entry to national forest lands, trails, roads and recreation sites within the designated area. It does not apply to private land inside or adjacent to the national forest.

It is a precautionary measure because of the difficulty of evacuating forest visitors from remote areas should the fires which are burning in these areas spread.  In addition, firefighters and heavy equipment are building contingency lines to try and stop the fires from growing larger and this closure will allow them to work more safely, quickly and efficiently.

Also in response to increasing fire danger, the U.S. Forest Service has announced that it will impose additional fire restrictions in Los Padres National Forest, starting Friday and until further notice.

The additional fire restrictions affect the use of campfires, stoves and smoking materials. The restrictions are as follows:

» Wood campfires, charcoal fires and barbecues are prohibited outside of designated campfire use sites.

» Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed outside of designated Campfire Use Sites, but only with a valid California Campfire Permit.

» Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for five feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times when in use.

» Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated Campfire Use Site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

» Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails.  Make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly and has an approved spark arrester.  (This restriction is in effect year-round.) 

These restrictions will remain in place until the end of the high fire season, normally in late autumn.

Further restrictions may be imposed if the fire danger increases. In addition, the use or possession of fireworks, including the “safe and sane” variety, is strictly prohibited at all times in Los Padres National Forest. A violation of the “no fireworks” law could result in a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail. Anyone causing a wildfire could be liable for all costs associated with suppressing the fire.

For a list of campfire use sites in Los Padres National Forest, or for more information regarding fire-safe camping, click here or call a Forest Service office. California campfire permits are available for free at any Forest Service office.

Joe Pasinato represents the Los Padres National Forest.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 