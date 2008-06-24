Shoreline Park Beach Access Steps Reopened

The city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has reopened the Shoreline Park beach access steps.

The steps were closed on Thursday because of concerns that the landslide area was beginning to collapse further onto the beach. Additional erosion did occur, resulting in the deposition of portions of the concrete sidewalk at the beach level.

The department reopened the steps on Sunday since the steps are not in danger of failing, and they provide a well-used access point to the beach.

Temporary stakes and caution tape have been installed at the base of the slide.

Beach users are prohibited from sitting near or climbing on the slide. The landslide will continue to be monitored on a daily basis, and the department may take future actions for public safety.

Beach users should continue to avoid the beach in the vicinity of the slide and to exercise caution in coastal bluff areas subject to erosion.

Jill Zachary is the city of Santa Barbara’s assistant parks and recreation director.