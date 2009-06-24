BEI Industrial Encoders of Goleta Involved in Merger

Operations of BEI Duncan Electronics in Irvine will be relocated

Custom Sensors and Technologies has announced the consolidation of two operating divisions, BEI Industrial Encoders at 7230 Hollister Ave. in Goleta and BEI Duncan Electronics in Irvine.

All operations at BEI Duncan Electronics will be moved to the Goleta facility within the next 12 months. Employees at the Irvine facility will be offered relocation opportunities.

BEI Industrial Encoders is a manufacturer of industrial position sensors used to detect speed and position information on a wide range of industrial applications including elevators, conveyors, printing, packaging, machine tool, motor control, automated guided vehicles as well as oil, lumber and mining applications. They are the leader in this sector of the position sensing market and very well regarded for their quality, reliability and on time delivery.

BEI Duncan Electronics manufactures rotary and linear position sensors and potentiometers utilizing various combinations of innovative, high-durability, conductive plastics and specialized resistive wire. Products are designed to meet many demanding applications involving harsh environments and long-life requirements. Applications include automotive, avionics, robotics, heavy equipment, instrumentation, medical, military and consumer applications.

The consolidation is expected to improve operational efficiencies, integrate research and development capabilities and focus marketing and sales strategies.

— Michelle Todd is the marketing manager for BEI Industrial Encoders.