Bishop Diego Welcomes New Faculty Member

Dr. Brian Frazier has joined the faculty of Bishop Garcia Diego High School in Santa Barbara, where he will teach Spanish.
Frazier received his Ph.D. in Hispanic literature and languages with an emphasis in linguistics from UCSB; a master of arts in romance languages from Bowling Green University; a bachelor of arts in Spanish and psychology from UC Berkeley; and his associate of arts in general studies from Irvine Valley Community College.
He holds a California teaching credential; secondary education S.S. credential, Spanish (with CLAD certificate) and a supplementary credential in psychology.
His professional affiliations include the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese, the California Language Teachers Association, the Cervantes Society of America, the Modern Language Association and Sigma Delta Pi (Spanish Honors Society).
— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.