Business First Bank Promotes Liz Heitmann

The new assistant vice president is praised for her work, dedication and customer service

By Faye Fraser | June 24, 2009 | 5:41 p.m.

Business First Bank of Santa Barbara, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank, has promoted Liz Heitmann to assistant vice president.

Liz Heitmann

Heitmann has worked in real estate finance since 1985. With extensive training in processing and underwriting, she is particularly well qualified to handle even the most complex loan scenarios. Her background includes not only residential lending, but also land, construction, multifamily and commercial loans.

“Liz is an example of what hard work and dedication can accomplish,” says Fred Bond, mortgage division manager and senior vice president of Heritage Oaks Bank. “Liz is a top producer who has distinguished herself not only with her production numbers, but with excellent quality of work and an attention to customer service that is the cornerstone of her reputation.”

Heitmann received a bachelor of arts degree from UCSB in 1984 and is actively involved in the Santa Barbara community. Her affiliations and volunteer activities include the following:

» Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, affiliate member and volunteer

» Leading Lenders, founder and current member

» Coastal Housing Partnership, member

» American Society of Women Accountants, associate member

» California Association of Mortgage Brokers, past member

» Santa Barbara Museum of Art, member

» Santa Barbara Community Academy, planning committee member

» Junior League of Santa Barbara, past member and chairwoman

» Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, volunteer

Heitmann has been a resident of Santa Barbara since 1967 and has two children attending local schools.

— Faye Fraser is marketing coordinator for Heritage Oaks Bank.

 

