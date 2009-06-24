Cesar Chavez Charter School a Finalist in State Fitness Competition

The Santa Barbara school is in the running for a new fitness center valued at $100,000

Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, has announced that Cesar Chavez Dual Language Immersion Charter School in Santa Barbara is one of four Gold Coast schools and 92 schools statewide that have been named finalists in the 2009 Governor’s Challenge Competition, a contest that promotes increased physical activity and better health among California’s youths.

The four Gold Coast school finalists are Cesar Chavez, Hueneme High in Oxnard, Lang Ranch Elementary in Thousand Oaks and Robert J. Frank Intermediate in Oxnard.

Finalists were selected out of more than 1,000 participating schools statewide based on the percentage and number of students who completed the Governor’s Challenge of being active for 30 to 60 minutes a day at least three days a week for a month. Cesar Chavez had 100 percent of its students complete the Governor’s Challenge this year.

The school finalists are now under consideration for one of the competition’s three grand prizes: new fitness centers valued at $100,000.

Additionally, one Gold Coast school will be named a Regional Award winner and receive $5,000 for new physical activity equipment. Winners of the grand prize and regional award will be announced at a ceremony at the Capitol in September.

Statewide, more than 339,000 participants recorded more than 5.8 million days of physical activity through the Governor’s Challenge in 2009. Click here for complete physical activity records of participating schools.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.