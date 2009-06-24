Citi Foundation Invests $25,000 in Women’s Economic Ventures

The grant will be used for the organization's Small Business Loan Fund

On June 10, representatives of the Citi Foundation presented Women’s Economic Ventures founder Marsha Bailey and team with a check for $25,000 at the WEV office in Santa Barbara.

The grant will be used to support WEV’s Small Business Loan Fund, which provides start-up and expansion loans to pre-bankable micro-enterprises.

Citi and the Citi Foundation have supported WEV’s growth since 2002 through foundation grants and corporate sponsorship.

Citi and WEV share two key goals in serving the community: small business/economic development and job creation, and financial education. WEV assists entrepreneurs in preparing for business growth and developing a better understanding of the financial services that may be able to help them achieve their business goals.

“We are so grateful to the Citi Foundation for their continued support of micro-enterprises in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and beyond,” Bailey said. “Thanks to the support from Citi and our other dedicated sponsors, we can help small businesses expand and grow. In turn, these businesses provide jobs and economic development opportunities for individuals and families throughout the communities they serve.”

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.