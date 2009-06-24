Graduates Receive High Marks from U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps

The young men are recognized for their achievements in the program and at school

LTJG Dawn Rademacher, commanding officer of the AIRPAC Squadron, recently offered special recognition for the achievements of local Sea Cadets graduating from several high schools in the region this month.

Sea Cadets are from all walks of life and every community in the area. They choose to join the program voluntarily and are under no obligation to choose military service after graduation from high school.

While many find that their cadet experience is a helpful start to service in the armed forces, others find that their experience has helped prepare them for college or productive work in the community.

Sea Cadets are required to maintain high standards of academic participation and achievement in school. They also are encouraged to seek advancement within the Sea Cadet program throughout their school years.

The following cadets have demonstrated their willingness to challenge themselves to excel in their education while dedicating themselves to community service and training through the Sea Cadet Program, sponsored by the Navy League of Santa Barbara.



CPO Cody Roberts — Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Santa Barbara

“Not many cadets reach this milestone,” Rademacher said. “In AIRPAC’s five-year history, we have only had one cadet reach the level of chief petty officer.

“This cadet joined AIRPAC Squadron on Nov. 19, 2005. Since that time, this cadet has done more advanced trainings than any other cadet enrolled in AIRPAC. He has completed Recruit Training and eight other advanced trainings, including staffing two recruit trainings, Petty Officer Leadership Academy and attending the first-ever Naval Heritage Training in Pearl Harbor.

“But he is not done yet. He is scheduled to be a staff cadet at two more recruit trainings this summer. This cadet’s possibilities are endless. While he could attend any training he is interested in, he wants to spend his summer helping new recruits be the best that they can be.

“There are six correspondence courses that must be completed to become chief petty officer. That wasn’t enough for this cadet. He chose to do more. In addition to the required courses, he also has completed the airman course and the fireman course. This cadet has earned too many ribbons to read aloud.”

Roberts’ significant awards include three Meritorious Recognition Ribbons, four Citation Ribbons, three Academic Achievement Ribbons, two NLUS Youth Ribbons and a SAR Medal. He was awarded the Sergeant Major Superior Cadet Medal and Citation in June.

PO2 Tyler Bray — Santa Maria High School

Bray joined Sea Cadets on Dec. 10, 2005. He completed Recruit Training over Christmas 2006 at Naval Base Pt. Hueneme.

His additional trainings include Search and Rescue at Camp San Luis Obispo, POLA (Petty Officer Leadsership Academy) aboard USS Bon Homme Richard, SCUBA in San Diego and Fitness Leadership training at Camp San Luis Obispo. He attained the rank of PO2 in January 2008.

His significant awards include a Recruiting Incentive Ribbon, three Unit Commendation Ribbons — including one for being part of the Search and Rescue team that located and assisted in rescuing an elderly Alzheimer’s patient who was missing for more than 40 hours — a Physical Fitness Ribbon for attaining Presidential Fitness Level and passing the SEAL PT qualifications, which enabled him to be accepted to EOD Training, and the Sons of the American Revolution Award.

Bray’s future goals include attending Westmont College with a full ROTC Scholarship. He was awarded the Sons of the American Revolution Bronze Good Citizenship Medal in January.

PO2 Scott Sander — Buena High School, Ventura

Scott Sander joined Sea Cadets on March 24, 2006. He went to Recruit Training in July that year at Camp San Luis Obispo.

His additional trainings include Search and Rescue at Camp San Luis Obispo, POLA (Petty Officer Leadership Academy), Field Operations at Camp Roberts and SCUBA in San Diego.

He attained the rank of PO2 in December 2008.

His significant awards include a Recruiting Incentive Ribbon, a Unit Commendation Ribbon, a Color Guard Ribbon and the Daughters of the American Revolution Certificate and Medal.

Sander’s goals include attending his local community college.



PO2 Steven Zubiate — Righetti High School, Santa Maria

Zubiate joined Sea Cadets on Sept.21, 2006. He went to Recruit Training over Christmas 2006 at Naval Base Pt Hueneme.

His additional trainings include Fitness Leadership training at Camp San Luis Obispo, SeaBee Training at CBC Pt. Hueneme, Honor Guard School at Camp San Luis Obispo and POLA (Petty Officer Leadership Academy) aboard USS Bon Homme Richard.

He attained the rank of PO2 in March 2009.

His significant awards include: Recruiting Incentive Ribbon, two Unit Commendation Ribbons, Physical Fitness Ribbon for attaining Presidential Fitness Level and passing the SEAL PT qualifications. He was accepted to and will attend EOD/Dive Training in Norfolk, Va., this July.

In June he was awarded the Sons of the American Revolution Bronze Good Citizenship Medal and Citation.

His goals include enlisting in the Navy and becoming a SEAL



PO3 Eric Anderson — Foothill Technical High School, Ventura

Anderson joined Sea Cadets on March 21, 2006, and completed Recruit Training that July at Camp San Luis Obispo.

His additional trainings include Basic Airman Training at Lemoore Naval Air Station, Naval Intelligence Training at San Diego and he staffed a Navy League Orientation at CBC Pt Hueneme.

He attained the rank of PO3 in April 2008.

His significant awards include eritorious Recognition Ribbon for superior performance as Alpha Company Commander at NLCC Orientation, a commendation for distinctive performance at Naval Intelligence Training, a Unit Commendation Ribbon and a Recruiting Incentive Ribbon.

In June, he was awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars JROTC Citation and Medal Award.

Anderson is attending one more training as a Sea Cadet before he moves on to his Navy career. He is scheduled to attend EMT training at Camp San Luis Obispo, where he will get the training he needs to take the state board exams to become a certified Emergency Medical Technician. Anderson is in the Delayed Entry Program with the U.S. Navy.

— John Quimby is an AIRPAC Squadron instructor.