Highway 1 in Lompoc to Close for Flower Festival Parade

A portion of Highway 1 (North H Street) and Highway 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed through downtown Lompoc on Saturday for the annual Lompoc Flower Festival Parade.
The closure will take place in the following locations:
» North H Street (Highway 1) will be closed in each direction from North Avenue to Ocean Avenue (Highway 246). The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
» Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) will be closed from F Street to R Street. The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Detour signs will be in place to alert motorists of the closures.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.