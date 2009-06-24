Highway 1 in Lompoc to Close for Flower Festival Parade

The closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A portion of Highway 1 (North H Street) and Highway 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed through downtown Lompoc on Saturday for the annual Lompoc Flower Festival Parade.

The closure will take place in the following locations:

» North H Street (Highway 1) will be closed in each direction from North Avenue to Ocean Avenue (Highway 246). The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

» Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) will be closed from F Street to R Street. The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Detour signs will be in place to alert motorists of the closures.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.