County Offers Two-For-One Kitten Adoption Special

Overcrowded shelters leads Santa Barbara County Animal Services to offer two kittens for the price of one for remainder of June

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 24, 2009 | 10:32 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services  is feeling the strain as nearly 300 kittens have
overwhelmed the three shelters in Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

In an effort to get the kittens adopted as soon as possible, Animal Services is offering an adoption special on kittens
For the rest of June, the public can adopt two kittens for the price of one, officials announced Wednesday.

All kittens up for adoption are spayed or neutered and are current on their vaccinations. Most of the kittens in the shelters have been hand-raised in foster homes, and are socialized as far as people and other pets are concerned.

In honor of Adopt-a–Cat month, a lifetime of feline love in the form of two kittens is available for just $65. Adopters may also microchip their new felines for an additional fee of $10 per animal.

“This is the heart of kitten season and our staff and volunteers work very hard to insure
the health and safety of all the kittens in our care. This becomes more difficult when the number
of kittens coming into the shelter far outweighs the number of kittens being adopted,” said Jan
Glick, director of Animal Services.

There are benefits to adopting in pairs: Kittens are playful and curious, and while a single kitten may become bored and look for entertainment in the form of climbing drapes or chewing houseplants, two kittens will play together, resulting in less mischief.

The county’s three animals shelters are in Goleta, at 5473 Overpass Road, 805.681.5285; in Lompoc, at 1501 W. Central Ave., 805.737.7755; and in Santa Maria, 548 W. Foster Road, 805.934.6119.

Adoption hours at all three shelters begin at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

