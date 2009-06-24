Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:23 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 

‘Officer on the Train’ to Promote Safety at Rail Crossings

The Santa Barbara event will give law enforcement a chance to observe motorist behavior

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | June 24, 2009 | 9:47 a.m.

California has been faced with a recent rash of train crashes. Nearly all of those incidents could be avoided if people understood basic rail safety. That is why Union Pacific is partnering with Metrolink and Operation Lifesaver to host an “Officer on the Train” event Thursday in Santa Barbara.

A special train will allow law enforcement officers to see firsthand unsafe motorist behavior at crossings and trespassers on railroad property. The operation will be from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Amtrak Depot, 209 State St.

“This is just one way we can call attention to highway-railroad grade crossing and pedestrian safety. We always look for unique ways to deliver our safety message to the general public and civic leaders,” said Rich Castagna, general superintendent of transportation services.

“Officer on the Train” will allows police officers to ride on trains and observe motorist behavior at highway/railroad grade crossings. If a motorist violates the grade crossing traffic laws, the police officer on the train radios an officer near the crossing who can issue the motorist a $300 ticket.

“Unfortunately, some people learn only when they get a ticket,” officer Jorge Villaescusa said. “We are also educating through people’s wallets.”

— Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

