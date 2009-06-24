Orange County Democratic Leader Backs Nava

California attorney general candidate Pedro Nava announced Wednesday that he has been endorsed by Melahat Rafiei, executive director of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

“Pedro Nava is the most qualified person to serve as California’s next attorney general. During Pedro Nava’s career as a prosecutor, California coastal commissioner and a lawmaker, he has fought to protect consumer rights, the environment and make sure that all California families are safe in their neighborhoods,” Rafiei said. “Pedro Nava represents the ideals and values of all Californians. His leadership, innovation and vision addressing California’s most important challenges make him the best choice to be the next attorney general, and that is why I am endorsing him.”

“I am honored to have the endorsement and confidence of Ms. Rafiei,” Nava said. “As an Iranian-American, her life and her family’s story is truly an inspiration to me and represents all that is great about what the United States and especially what California represents to the rest of the world. I am proud to have her support.”

In the spring of 1983, at age 5, Rafiei fled her homeland of Iran with her mother, father and two siblings. With little more than the clothes on their backs, they traveled throughout the Middle East. After two months on the run in countries such as Pakistan and Israel, they were granted political asylum by the United States through the American embassy in Rome, Italy.

On May 12, 1983, they landed in San Jose. The family had less than $500 cash and nowhere to go. Like so many new Americans before them, through hard work and determination, Melahat’s parents built a very good life for their family. Her parents now own a home in Orange County; all of their children have graduated from college and are successful in their chosen fields.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.