Santa Barbara District Selects Special-Ed Directors

The Santa Barbara School Districts Board of Education on Tuesday night announced a 5-0 vote on the selection of two special-education directors: Jacob Jensen and Dr. Barbara Semel Parkhurst.
Jensen is the director of special services for the Palo Verde Unified School District. Parkhurst is a special-education program specialist with the Oak Park Unified School District in Oak Park.
The salary range for the director positions is $108,040 to $120,183.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.