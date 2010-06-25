Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:16 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Barbara Lanz-Mateo Joins Alzheimer’s Association

The longtime Santa Barbara-area writer and editor will serve as communications manager

By Barbara Lanz-Mateo | June 25, 2010 | 1:47 p.m.

Barbara Lanz-Mateo has joined the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter, as its new communications manager.

She will be responsible for ensuring that people throughout Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Kern counties are informed about its programs and services through the chapter Web site, news releases and other marketing efforts.

Lanz-Mateo, a longtime Santa Barbara-area writer and editor, joined the nonprofit organization on June 23. Before being hired by the Alzheimer’s Association, she was the editor of the Santa Ynez Valley Journal. Previous to that, she published Coastal Woman magazine, which she shuttered in 2008 because of the faltering economy.

“Like many people, I have a personal connection to Alzheimer’s disease, so this work has real meaning for me,” Lanz-Mateo said. “This organization is committed to Alzheimer’s research, advocacy, education and caregivers. It is important work, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“We are delighted to have Barbara on our staff,” said Peter Wright, development and communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association. “With her talents, we will be able to make even more people aware of the reliable information, supportive programs and free services we offer for the more than 25,000 families and their caregivers dealing with Alzheimer’s disease throughout the Central Coast.”

Click here for more information about the organization.

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo is the communications manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter.

