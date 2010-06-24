Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:34 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: What to Know About Escrow

Escrow accounts protect lenders and provide benefits for borrowers

By Elaine Abercrombie | June 24, 2010 | 12:26 a.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

When you buy a home, or just make an offer, you will encounter the term “escrow account.” Like making a friendly bet and asking a third party to hold the wager money, the “escrow agent” is the neutral party that holds funds in the interest of the mortgage lender and the borrower.

When the terms of the purchase and loan agreements have been met, the money is released. When your application is approved and the loan takes effect, the lender most likely will require money for property taxes and homeowner’s insurance also to be held in escrow.

These funds are added to your monthly mortgage payment, and are disbursed when the tax and insurance bills are due.

This protects the lender by ensuring a lien isn’t placed against your property for nonpayment of taxes, and your home (their collateral) is protected against catastrophe.

But escrow also benefits borrowers by spreading the large annual payments for taxes and insurance over 12 months.

For example, if your taxes are $1,600 per year and your insurance is $800, you’re budgeting a reasonable $200 per month instead of making two big payments.

Escrow accounts do not earn interest, so if you make a large enough down payment, you may be able to avoid the monthly escrow and pay the bills directly.

Ask your Realtor and your lender about the pros and cons.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 