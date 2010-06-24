Samarkand Resident Wilma Kendrick Celebrates Her 100th Birthday

Wilma Kendrick, a resident of The Samarkand retirement community, celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday with a lei around her neck, a huge chocolate cake in front of her, and family and friends at her side. Her memories include a 32-year love affair with a salmon-pink 1956 Ford Thunderbird. When the odometer rolled over to 100,000 miles, she stopped in the middle of a street in the Upper East Side and started honking the horn. Kendrick arrived in Santa Barbara in 1956 and took up interests that have sustained her since — birding with the Audubon Society, and volunteering with the League of Women Voters and the Santa Barbara Art Museum. She says the keys to longevity and happiness are simple. For longevity, “eat properly.” For happiness, “take things as they come.”

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >