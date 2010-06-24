Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:21 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 

Sotheby’s Lists Santa Barbara’s Historic Hodges Estate

It's currently home to Fielding Graduate University, which is relocating to larger property in the area

By Lauren Stewart | June 24, 2010 | 9:01 p.m.

The historic Hodges Estate, also known as the Fielding Graduate University, is the exclusive listing of Sotheby’s International Realty Inc., executives of the real estate brokerage firm recently announced.

Sotheby’s International Realty said the Santa Barbara property was designed by noted architect Winsor Soule in 1921 for Caroline and Walter Hodges of the Santa Fe Railway.

The property is reminiscent of the Classical Revival style and boasts several original features, including coffered ceilings in the gallery, moldings, French windows and doors, a wood-burning fireplace in the library, window grilles, tile roofs and detailed ornaments around openings. Within the intact 1.16-plus acres of the original Hodges estate, the formal rear gardens, which are divided into garden rooms and separated by vine-covered walls, include a rose garden, citrus orchard, specimen trees and an original arbor.

The property is being offered at $4.2 million.

“This historic Mediterranean-style estate is considered one of the true gems of the Upper East,” Sotheby’s listing agent Darcie McKnight said. “All the features are intact to make this back into one of Santa Barbara’s most recognized and impressive properties.”

In 1983, the Fielding Graduate University purchased the property for its administrative headquarters. While Fielding did add offices to the interior, much of the interior and exterior were restored to their original grandeur, including the formal gardens. The Fielding Graduate University is relocating to a larger property in the Santa Barbara area.

“We at Fielding have been fortunate to have our offices on a majestic property with spacious gardens that have been used for graduations, weddings, art receptions and grand-scale soirees,” Fielding President Richard Meyers said. “To be a part of the history of this incredible property has been a joy and a privilege. Now it is up to others to add their chapters to the history of this architectural gem, while we will leave a part of our hearts behind.”

— Lauren Stewart is an advertising coordinator for Sotheby’s International Realty.

