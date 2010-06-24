Student Mural to Be Dedicated at MacKenzie Park

The intricate mosaic took local students nearly three months to complete

An artistic mural will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at MacKenzie Park, at State and De la Vine streets in Santa Barbara. The public is invited to attend.

The brightly colored mosaic mural was installed on the retaining wall bordering the children’s playground.

The mural’s message is: “Peace, Love, One People, One Earth.”

The large art piece was completed by students from area junior and senior high schools, and the Leadership Club of Santa Barbara Middle School.

The intricate design took nearly three months to compete. Local artist Tami Zweig volunteered her time to guide the students, and the materials were paid for by the Santa Barbara Police Activities League and the Kiwanis Club.

This project was co-sponsored by the PAL and the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.