Friendship Adult Day Care Center to Open Goleta Location in July

The center aims to meet the rising needs of dependent adults and their families

The nonprofit Friendship Adult Day Care Center has been providing high-quality, affordable day services to dependent adults, many of them seniors with cognitive impairments, for the past 35 years, as well as much-needed respite for their family members.

The center’s Montecito location, housed on the grounds of All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, is beautiful and spacious, but as a result of family inquiries and community-based referrals, the center feels a need to “branch out” because of the demand of its services and the burgeoning demographic of older adults.

To meet the needs of dependent adults and their families living in the greater Goleta Valley area, the Friendship Center will be opening a Goleta location in early July. The site will be housed on the grounds of Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 820 N. Fairview Ave. — a warm, sunny space among citrus orchards.

Similar to the Montecito location, the Goleta Friendship Center will offer day services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as meals, and a lively activity program. Both locations also offer early memory-loss programs, and the possibility of reduced fees for veterans and Tri Counties Regional Center clients. Regular costs for the program are based on family members’ ability to pay.

“I am so grateful to hear that this program will be opening soon,” Friendship Center family member Jean Taylor said. “It will reduce both my stress as well as the stress on my mother. The lengthy bus ride to Montecito every day from our home in Goleta has been difficult for my mother, who is quite progressed with her dementia. I’ll feel much better knowing that she is close to home.”

The Friendship Center’s mission is to preserve and enrich the quality of life for aging and dependent adults through innovative programs that value the dignity and worth of every person. The center provides respite, support and education, enabling families to continue to be engaged in their community, careers and commitments.

Click here for more information about Friendship Center, or call 805.969.0859. Become a fan on Facebook.

— Eryn Eckert represents the Friendship Adult Day Care Center.