Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Festival Orchestra to Open with Strauss, Brahms

The first concert of the Summer Festival will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Granada

Now, once again, we are invited to witness that annual miracle, the resurrection of that great ensemble, the Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra.

I am running out of metaphors for this event. I have compared this ensemble to Brigadoon, to the mythical bird, the self-regenerating phoenix, and now — meaning no sacrilege — to Easter itself. You get the point, I’m sure: This is an amazing thing we have growing in our backyards.

Anyway, the Festival Orchestra will present its first concert of the 2011 Summer Festival at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Granada. After working all week to cajole and conjure a world-class symphony orchestra out of a group of supremely talented young musicians — most of whom have never met each other, let alone played together — Maestro Larry Rachleff will conduct.

The program will consist of two works — Richard Strauss’ tone poem Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks/Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche, Opus 28, from 1894-95, and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C-Minor, Opus 68, written between 1855 and 1876.

This is a perfect program for young musicians just entering the work force. They are bound to participate in many performances of the Brahms No. 1, and if they don’t wind up playing Till Eulenspiegel very often, or ever again, they will certainly perform a lot of Strauss.

Strauss’ stock has fluctuated wildly since his death in 1949, and there were decades when the austere academic serialists — who reigned in the postwar universities of America — held him in deepest contempt, and not only in spite of his unrivaled orchestral imagination, but often because of it. There had to be something wrong with a composer who wrote such gorgeous and voluptuous music with, seemingly, so little effort. In the end, though, symphony orchestras had to put him back on the program because they couldn’t help noticing how many tickets he sold. Nothing so perfectly embodies a music lovers ideal concert experience as a tone poem by Strauss.

As musicologist Michael Kennedy said: “No orchestra could exist without his tone poems, written to celebrate the glories of the post-Wagnerian symphony orchestra.” Connoisseurs may admire the perfection of his scoring; the rest of us are simply swept away by the tunes and the emotional power. Even in his purely instrumental works, such as Till Eulenspiegel or Don Quixote or Death and Transfiguration, he is a consummate dramatist, the most visual of all composers.

As for the Brahms, it certainly deserves the epithet “monumental.” I find the opening of the first movement darker, more fearsome than anything Wagner or Arnold Schoenberg ever wrote. It used to take an act of physical will to keep me in my seat. Yet when the main theme of the last movement spreads out to the horizon like an enormous smile, there is no question of it being worth sticking around for.

For tickets and more information about the Music Academy, click here or call 805.969.8787. Tickets to this concert are also available from the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here.

