Open House Listings: June 25 & June 26, 2011
Weekend open house listings for Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara County
By Noozhawk Real Estate Desk | June 24, 2011 | 6:21 p.m.
Saturday, June 25, 2011
» Click here for a PDF of Coldwell Banker’s Open House listings for Saturday, June 25, 2011.
» Click here for a PDF of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Open House listings for Saturday, June 25, 2011.
» Click here for a PDF of Village Properties’ Open House listings for Saturday, June 25, 2011.
Sunday, June 26, 2011
» Click here for a PDF of Coldwell Banker’s Open House listings for Sunday, June 26, 2011.
» Click here for a PDF of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Open House listings for Sunday, June 26, 2011.
» Click here for a PDF of Village Properties’ Open House listings for Sunday, June 26, 2011.
Sotheby’s International 06.26.11
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.