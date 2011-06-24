Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Space Still Available for PCPA Theaterfest Summer Acting Camp

The Young People's Project provides workshops for performers ages 13 to 18

By Leo Cortez for PCPA Theaterfest | June 24, 2011 | 2:48 p.m.

PCPA Theaterfest’s Young People’s Project, July 23-30, still has space available for a week of theater workshops for young performers ages 13 to 18.

Young performers will spend eight days creating a theatrical showcase side by side professional actors, musicians and directors. In addition to the theater classes, students will see two PCPA productions, Hairspray and The Two Gentlemen of Verona, and have dinner with members of the PCPA summer company.

This program allows young adults to explore the world of an artist and actor. Through workshops taught by professional staff of the PCPA summer company, young actors engage their minds, body and spirit to build a foundation for dramatic creativity.

Students are encouraged to express ideas and collaborate as a group, in order to create a one-hour showcase. The showcase will be shared with family and friends on the final Saturday of the eight-day program.

Daily sessions are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Young People’s Project is held at the PCPA Conservatory on the Allan Hancock College campus. The YPP Jr. camp for kids ages 7 to 12 has already filled to capacity.

For more information, click here or call PCPA Education and Outreach at 805.922.6966 x3156.

— Leo Cortez represents PCPA Theaterfest.

