‘Hoarding Conditions’ Slow Battle Against House Fire

Firefighters were hampered by “hoarding conditions” as they worked to contain a fire that raced through a home near Solvang early Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. There were no injuries in the incident.

Fire crews called out to the 2500 block of Quail Valley Road at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday found heavy flames pouring from the front and attic of a single-family residence, according to firefighter Paul Christensen.

“Firefighters using hand lines made an aggressive interior attack, but were hampered in their efforts by what are described as hoarding conditions,” Christensen said. “This made extinguishment and salvage difficult for fire crews.”

The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes, Christensen said, and there were no injuries. The cause remained under investigation.

Firefighters were delayed in receiving the call, Christensen said, because the elderly resident of the 2,000-square-foot home did not have a phone, and had to travel a distance to summon help.

The American Red Cross was called in to find lodging for the home’s resident after the fire.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.