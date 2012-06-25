Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Jalama Beach County Park Campsites Available All Summer

Camping facility offers tent and RV sites, an abundance of recreation, and the 'World Famous Jalama Burger'

By Herman Parker for the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department | June 25, 2012 | 1:52 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department will continue to offer tent and RV campsites at Jalama Beach County Park throughout the summer on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Jalama Beach is a premiere camping facility in Santa Barbara County and a jewel in the County Parks system. The facility is off Highway 101, about 64 miles west of Santa Barbara, and is enjoyed year-round by county residents and visitors from abroad.

The Community Services Department invites the community to take advantage of this wonderful camping and day-use experience. Day-use picnic areas provide tables and raised fire boxes. Additional activities include surfing, whale watching, bird watching, nature photography, rock hounding and fishing the surf or rock outcroppings for perch, cabezon, kelp, bass or halibut. Many protected California native plants like sand verbena, saltbush and sea rocket grow within park boundaries.

While you’re there, visit the Jalama Beach Store & Grill and have a “World Famous Jalama Burger.” The restaurant also has an extended menu that includes homemade clam chowder, chile verde and “Aunt Ruth’s Raw Apple Cake.” The Fourth of July would be a great time to visit Jalama Beach Park and enjoy all it has to offer.

— Herman Parker is director of the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department.

 
