CHP Says Alcohol Suspected in Highway 101 Wreck

Three people hospitalized after two vehicles rolled over in northbound lanes near Refugio State Beach Sunday night

Drunken driving is suspected in an accident Sunday night that seriously injured three people on northbound Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol

Sean Cooper, 19, of Santa Maria was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to CHP Officer Javier Garcia.

Witnesses reported that Cooper had been driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed shortly before the accident, Garcia said.

The wreck near Arroyo Quemada along the Gaviota Coast occurred at about 6 p.m. when Cooper, driving a Honda Odyssey, switched lanes and collided with a Ford Excursion driven by Xin Chen, 60, of Santa Maria, Garcia said.

Both vehicles rolled over in the accident, with one ending up in the center divider and the other on the right shoulder, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Chen, Cooper and a 16-year-old Los Alamos girl who was a passenger in Cooper’s vehicle were injured in the crash, Garcia said. They were taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, with one suffering major head injuries, and the other two with moderate injuries, Eliason said.

Northbound traffic on the highway was tied up for more than two hours following the wreck, according to CHP dispatch.

Two fire engines and a fire truck responded to the scene, along with personnel from the CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, AMR and CalStar air ambulance, Eliason said.

The exact cause of the accident remained under investigation by the CHP, Garcia said.

The highway lanes were cleared and traffic began flowing smoothly again sometime after 8:30 p.m., according to CHP dispatch.

