Local News

Retired Attorney Bill Rosen in the Running for Seat on Goleta Water Board

He says his financial background and experience working with the local government make him a viable candidate for one of three upcoming openings.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 25, 2008 | 3:12 p.m.

Retired attorney and Goleta resident Bill Rosen on Wednesday announced his candidacy for one of three upcoming openings on the Goleta Water District‘s Board of Directors.

“I believe my experience working with local government on complex legal issues, combined with my financial background and track record of civic involvement have prepared me to bring responsible and effective change to the Goleta Water District,” Rosen said.

Rosen, who serves as president of the Franciscan Oaks Condominium Association and CFO for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, specializes in corporate law and has served as legal counsel for several townships and school districts in New York City and Sullivan County, N.Y.

More recently, he served on the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury from 2005-06.

Rosen says his priorities would be to carry out the provisions of the SAFE Water Ordinance; preserve agricultural lands by ensuring water for agricultural uses at the lowest possible rates; ensure strict compliance with the Brown Act; and publish a detailed line-item budget.

Rosen is running for one of three seats, which belong to board members Lynette Mills and Chuck Evans, and board vice president Harry DeWitt. The terms of board president Jack Cunningham and Bert Bertrando expire in 2010.

So far, Rosen will be joined in the race for the empty seats by DeWitt, who has indicated his intention to run for a fourth term. Mills’ husband, Larry, who has served before on the water district board, also is expected to run.

Rosen has been endorsed by Goleta Water District board member Bert Bertrando, Goleta City Councilors Roger Aceves and Jonny Wallis, Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and Santa Barbara City Councilor Roger Horton.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

 

