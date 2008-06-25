Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Carpinteria Man, 19, Faces Felony DUI Charges After Highway Crash

By Daniel Barba | June 25, 2008 | 11:32 a.m.

California Highway Patrol fire and ambulance units responded early Tuesday to a call about a traffic collision on southbound Highway 101 near Evans Road and found a 1996 Toyota Camry in the center divider engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Camry, 19-year-old Jared Savoy of Carpinteria, was southbound on Highway 101 in the lefthand lane when his vehicle drifted to the right, crossing into the righthand lane and colliding with the trailer of an 18-wheel Peterbuilt tractor-trailer driven by Karlo Villagranrendon, 26, of Perris.

After the impact, the Camry ran off the left side of the roadway, into the center divider and collided with the guard rail and burst into flames. Savoy, escaped with moderate injuries. Villagranrendon was able to stop his vehicle without incident and suffered minor injuries.

Savoy was arrested on charges on felony DUI and causing injury to another.

A southbound Highway 101 lane was closed for a short time for firefighting efforts, scene investigation and vehicle removal.

Daniel Barba is a public affairs officer for the California Highway Patrol.

 

