Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

House Committee Approves $8.5 Million for Santa Maria River Levee

Rep. Capps is working to secure funding, and the full House is likely to consider the measure this summer.

By Emily Kryder | June 25, 2008 | 7:40 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Wednesday committee approval of $8.5 million in the fiscal year 2009 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill to help stabilize and repair the Santa Maria River levee.

Earlier this year, Capps had requested the federal funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin the first stage of the project design as well as potentially start construction efforts needed to stabilize the aging levee.

The legislation is expected to be considered by the full House later this summer.

“This is remarkable progress in our ongoing effort to repair the Santa Maria River levee and protect the surrounding communities,” Capps said. “Last year, Sen. (Dianne) Feinstein and I were able to secure funding for the Army Corps to start the process of repairing this levee, and with this additional funding we are making significant progress in our ongoing efforts to prevent its continued deterioration.

“We know that this quick action is essential to preventing a levee failure that would be devastating to the residents and businesses in the Santa Maria Valley. These repairs are a worthy investment in our community’s future and prudent given the recent tragedies we have observed when levees fail, such as the New Orleans levees failure following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and now with the devastating flooding throughout parts of the Midwest. Approval for the levee funding in the House Appropriations Committee today was a critical first step, and I will be working closely with my colleagues in the coming weeks to ensure that this funding is subsequently approved by the full House and included in the final bill signed by the president.”

Salud Carbajal, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, said, “I want to thank Congresswoman Capps for her leadership and outstanding work in securing this critical funding for the levee repair, which will help ensure the health and safety of Santa Barbara County residents.”

“This is absolutely great news for Santa Maria, and as mayor, I would like to thank Congresswoman Capps and Congressman Gallegly on their efforts in getting the $8.5 million in appropriations for the levee included in the draft House Appropriations bill, and I look forward to having the bill go through the process and eventually be signed by the President,” Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino said.

Guadalupe Mayor Lupe Alvarez said, “This is fantastic news not only for Santa Maria upriver, but the city of Guadalupe down river. The obvious benefit to all concerned will be the countless lives saved along with homes, farms and personal property saved. This is the way government is supposed to work, helping people before something devastating happens. We would not be at this juncture if it was not for the help of our Congresswoman Lois Capps and Congressman Elton Gallegly.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 