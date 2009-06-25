Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:03 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Blood Services Needs Type O-Negative Reserves

The need for this specific, "universal donor" blood type rises as the Fourth of July holiday weekend nears

By Janna Nichols | June 25, 2009 | 3:05 p.m.

With the Fourth of July weekend around the corner, United Blood Services Central Coast is asking donors with blood type O-negative to donate before the holiday.

Holidays such as this bring an increased risk of emergencies and accidents, and it is O-Negative blood that is often used to help patients when there is no time to determine their own blood type.  As a “Universal Donor,” blood type O-negative can be transfused to anyone. 

Current supplies for blood type O-negative are a bit low going into the holiday weekend. United Blood Services needs donors with this blood type to help improve reserves by July 2.

Supplies of other blood types are currently strong, and donors are asked to maintain a donation schedule of three times per year to ensure an ample and steady supply.

The Kahuna Grill is helping United Blood Services to thank volunteer blood donors through July 2. Each volunteer blood donor will receive a certificate for a free Kahuna Burger. In addition, the Jiffy Lube Drive To Save Lives Prius Giveaway is happening again this summer where one lucky blood donor will win a new Toyota Prius.  Visit the United Blood Services website for details, www.UnitedBloodServices.org/CentralCoast.

The Santa Barbara Center will be open for special hours during the holiday week:

» From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday;

» From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday;

» On Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, the center will be closed.

Donations may be made at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara or other blood drives happening in the area.  The center is located at 902 Laguna St. at the corner of East Cañon Perdido. For a list of other blood drive locations, visit www.Blood4Life.org. Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are also welcome.

You may donate blood if you are over age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger. Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services online at www.unitedbloodservices.org/centralcoast or calling the United Blood Services Center in Santa Barbara, 805.965.7037.

— Janna Nichols works for United Blood Services

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 