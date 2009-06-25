Blood Services Needs Type O-Negative Reserves

The need for this specific, "universal donor" blood type rises as the Fourth of July holiday weekend nears

With the Fourth of July weekend around the corner, United Blood Services Central Coast is asking donors with blood type O-negative to donate before the holiday.

Holidays such as this bring an increased risk of emergencies and accidents, and it is O-Negative blood that is often used to help patients when there is no time to determine their own blood type. As a “Universal Donor,” blood type O-negative can be transfused to anyone.

Current supplies for blood type O-negative are a bit low going into the holiday weekend. United Blood Services needs donors with this blood type to help improve reserves by July 2.

Supplies of other blood types are currently strong, and donors are asked to maintain a donation schedule of three times per year to ensure an ample and steady supply.

The Kahuna Grill is helping United Blood Services to thank volunteer blood donors through July 2. Each volunteer blood donor will receive a certificate for a free Kahuna Burger. In addition, the Jiffy Lube Drive To Save Lives Prius Giveaway is happening again this summer where one lucky blood donor will win a new Toyota Prius. Visit the United Blood Services website for details, www.UnitedBloodServices.org/CentralCoast.

The Santa Barbara Center will be open for special hours during the holiday week:

» From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday;

» From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday;

» On Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, the center will be closed.

Donations may be made at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara or other blood drives happening in the area. The center is located at 902 Laguna St. at the corner of East Cañon Perdido. For a list of other blood drive locations, visit www.Blood4Life.org. Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are also welcome.

You may donate blood if you are over age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger. Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services online at www.unitedbloodservices.org/centralcoast or calling the United Blood Services Center in Santa Barbara, 805.965.7037.

— Janna Nichols works for United Blood Services