Cate School Hosts Sustainable Systems Institute

Science teachers spend a week learning about various environmental practices

By Don Orth | June 25, 2009 | 12:26 p.m.

Fourteen environmental science teachers from California, Georgia and Washingon are spending this week at Cate School in Carpinteria at the Sustainable Systems Institute learning about solar electricity, wind power, sustainable agriculture, municipal solid waste and alternative-fuel vehicles.

Scientists and engineers from area companies and organizations are teaching the daily classroom sessions and leading the field trips.

Friday’s program will focus on alternative-fuel transportation. The highlight of the morning program is a car show that will include automobiles from Smart Car, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen, as well as a local educator who has a car that runs on recycled kitchen oil.

Other companies and organizations that have partnered with Cate School to run the Sustainable Systems Institute include Carpinteria’s Clipper Windpower, Santa Barbara’s Community Environmental Council and the Certified Farmers Market Association, as well as Sharp-USA Solar Energy, Waste Management, Central Coast Vineyard Team.

Dr. Edward Keller from UCSB’s Environmental Studies Program and author of a national best-selling environmental science textbook will be taking the group on a tour of Santa Barbara landmarks where the teachers will be able to see firsthand the interaction of the human and natural environments. The institute will conclude Friday evening with a keynote presentations by Councilmember Das Williams, who will talk about the important role they play in motivating students to become involved in enhancing the sustainability of their local communities.

“Our goal was to bring together teachers who are committed to emphasizing environmental issues in their classrooms with practitioners who are developing and implementing green technologies in order to enhance the quality of student learning,” institute Director Jim Masker said.

— Don Orth is the communications director for Cate School.

