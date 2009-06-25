CenCal Executive Testifes on Health Care Reform

Bob Freeman talks about the experience of California’s five County Organized Health Systems

Bob Freeman, deputy CEO of CenCal Health, testified Wednesday about the experience of California’s five County Organized Health Systems, including CenCal Health, as successful, community-sponsored health plans.

He also encouraged the committee to take into account the effectiveness of local health care delivery options when considering the components of national health reform.

Freeman’s testimony was part of a series of four hearings on comprehensive health care reform that the Energy and Commerce Committee is holding this week.

“I want to thank Bob Freeman for sharing his time and expertise with me and my colleagues on the Energy and Commerce Committee,” said Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, vice chairwoman of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee. “CenCal Health is a model for innovation and excellence in community-sponsored health care, and I hope we can encourage this type of local health care delivery as we move forward with comprehensive health care reform.”

CenCal Health, formerly the Santa Barbara Regional Health Authority, administers several publicly funded health care plans serving the residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The program is the oldest Medicaid managed care program of its kind in the country.

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.