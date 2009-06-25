Democratic Party Leader Endorses Jordan for Assembly

The Susan Jordan for Assembly in 2010 campaign has announced the endorsement of Eric Bauman, vice chairman of the state Democratic Party.

“The people of the 35th Assembly District need a strong leader in Sacramento who will stand up and fight for everyday Californians,” Bauman said. “Susan Jordan is a fierce advocate for our community. Her leadership in helping defeat the Oxnard LNG plant and blocking oil drilling off of the California coast demonstrates the fortitude she will bring to the halls of the Capitol.

“Susan holds our Democratic values strong in her heart, and I have no doubt that as our Assembly member, she will fight hard for families to make California once again the Golden State.”Jordan has a history of advocacy. As the co-founder of the California Coastal Protection Network and Vote the Coast , she has taken large-scale action to protect the natural environment and has won multiple awards for her work. She has been active in California politics since 1996.

Jordan, who worked for 14 years for a business consulting firm, has a background in management, and she tackled regional planning concerns as chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

“Eric Bauman is a great leader for the Democratic Party,” Jordan said. “Through his past nine years as the chair of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, and now as the vice chair of the California Democratic Party, he has combined his passion for the grassroots with the experience and understanding of how to make the party operate and succeed.



“Eric and I share a commitment to moving forward an agenda that will improve the lives of Californians statewide. The Democratic Party is in his blood — and I am so proud that he has chosen to endorse me for Assembly.”

For more information, e-mail Jordan at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Susan Jordan is a candidate for the 35th District Assembly seat.