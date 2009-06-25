Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:58 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Prepares for Holiday Weekend

Travelers are urged to plan ahead for what's expected to be a busier-than-usual travel period

By Terri Gibson | June 25, 2009 | 6:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport is expecting a busier-than-usual travel period from July 2-6 for the Fourth of July holiday.

Visitors to the airport during this time are reminded of ongoing construction in the terminal area.

Plan Ahead

Passengers and visitors are urged to give themselves two hours to find parking, check their luggage and go through the security checkpoint to ensure they are at their gate in time for their flight.

As part of SBA Airline Terminal Improvement Project, the loop road has been reconfigured where passengers are dropped off and picked up, and short- and long-parking at the terminal has been consolidated into one lot. The new terminal is expected to open in late 2011.

Parking Options

» Passengers wishing to use long-term parking are encouraged to go directly to Long-Term Parking Lot 2, off-site on Frederic Lopez Road near the corner of Hollister and Fairview avenues. A free shuttle van transports passengers between Lot 2 and the terminal every eight to 10 minutes.

» For a quick and easy exit from the parking lots, automated payment is accepted via credit card (at the lot) or cash (transactions via ticket conversion at the terminal pay station).

» Short-term parking is available at the terminal for $17 per day.

» Long-term parking at the terminal and the off-site lot for $9 per day.

» Bicycle parking has been relocated across from the baggage claim pavilion.

Packing Tips

Fireworks are prohibited and should be left at home. Click here for the latest travel tips and security requirements.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 