Santa Barbara Airport Prepares for Holiday Weekend

Travelers are urged to plan ahead for what's expected to be a busier-than-usual travel period

The Santa Barbara Airport is expecting a busier-than-usual travel period from July 2-6 for the Fourth of July holiday.

Visitors to the airport during this time are reminded of ongoing construction in the terminal area.

Plan Ahead

Passengers and visitors are urged to give themselves two hours to find parking, check their luggage and go through the security checkpoint to ensure they are at their gate in time for their flight.

As part of SBA Airline Terminal Improvement Project, the loop road has been reconfigured where passengers are dropped off and picked up, and short- and long-parking at the terminal has been consolidated into one lot. The new terminal is expected to open in late 2011.

Parking Options

» Passengers wishing to use long-term parking are encouraged to go directly to Long-Term Parking Lot 2, off-site on Frederic Lopez Road near the corner of Hollister and Fairview avenues. A free shuttle van transports passengers between Lot 2 and the terminal every eight to 10 minutes.

» For a quick and easy exit from the parking lots, automated payment is accepted via credit card (at the lot) or cash (transactions via ticket conversion at the terminal pay station).

» Short-term parking is available at the terminal for $17 per day.

» Long-term parking at the terminal and the off-site lot for $9 per day.

» Bicycle parking has been relocated across from the baggage claim pavilion.

Packing Tips

Fireworks are prohibited and should be left at home. Click here for the latest travel tips and security requirements.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport.