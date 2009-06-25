Santa Barbara Police to Set Up DUI Checkpoint

Officers will be looking for impaired drivers during Sunday's operation

The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday.

Driver’s licenses will be checked at the checkpoint.

The department urges residents to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home, designate a driver and understand that officers will be diligently looking for impaired drivers.

Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend, and residents are urged to call 9-1-1 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.