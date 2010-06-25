Canary Hotel Throwing Fourth of July Bash

Head up to the rooftop for a barbecue, music and fireworks

This Fourth of July, the Canary Hotel is celebrating One Nation, One Canary and throwing a good old-fashioned barbecue on the rooftop — the best place in town to view the Santa Barbara fireworks display.

Sport your red, white and blue, and come up to the rooftop for an all-American barbecue. It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without burgers, hot dogs, potato salad and beer. Toast the stars and stripes and party to the tunes of DJ Spark.

Festivities will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, or $40 at the door. For tickets, click here or call 877.548.3237.

The Canary Hotel is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, click here or call 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.