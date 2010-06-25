La Cuesta Continuation High School, Class of 2010

La Cuesta Continuation High School, a comprehensive alternative education program, honored its 34 graduates at a ceremony on June 2 at the Courthouse Sunken Garden.
Ivan Caltenco
Joana Carachure
Jessica Diaz
Audrey Jackeline Echeverria
John Favela
Raymond Anthony Frowiss
Lupita Galaviz
Maria Garcia
Pierce Gould
Jessica Guadarrama
David Bisquera Hartley
Aaron J. Gonzales-Hathaway
Michelle Lagunas
Isaac S. Levenson
Kyle Liddle
Brenna Cheyenne Lis
Mario De Jesus Magaña
Marlena Elisa Mendoza
Adrian Daniel Najera
Jesus Nicanor
Lucia Ocampo
Francisco Javier Palafox
Angel Pereda
Briana Renee Perez
Marisa Perez
Denise Carolina Sandoval
Oracio Tapia Jr.
Nancy Valencia
Autumn Vazquez
Yesenia Velarde
Gerardo Velazquez
Nury Velez
Victoria Marie Martinez-Werthman
Thomas Ernesto Zepeda
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.