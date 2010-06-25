Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:31 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Pot Dispensary on San Andres Street Raided Again; 2 Arrested

Santa Barbara police say The Healing Center has made no changes to operations since February raid

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 25, 2010 | 7:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara police raided a San Andres Street marijuana dispensary and west downtown residence for the second time Friday morning.

After a February raid and subsequent arrests, the dispensary reopened but made no changes to its operations, according to police Sgt. Dan McGrew, so warrants were issued once again for violating California’s Compassionate Use Act created with the 1996 passage of Proposition 215.

About 9:30 a.m. Friday, police executed a search warrant at The Healing Center, 1437 San Andres St., and a residence in the 700 block of West Carrillo Street where marijuana was being grown, McGrew said.

Two men were arrested, including co-owner Juan Carlos Solis, 32, who also was arrested in February. Another man, who was trying to buy marijuana, was arrested on an unrelated warrant, McGrew said.

Undisclosed amounts of marijuana and cash will be booked into evidence as well.

Within a few days of the February arrests of Solis and co-owner Sinthia Alba Martinez, the dispensary reopened. Police have been monitoring it ever since, McGrew said.

The Healing Center has not been permitted by the city of Santa Barbara as a medical marijuana storefront collective dispensary and has been considered illegal throughout the ordinance revision process.

