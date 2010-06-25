Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:32 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara MTD Honors Three Longtime Employees

Nick Uribe,Tom Mendoza and Jim Haggerty have a combined 91 years of service

By Kate Schwab | June 25, 2010 | 6:12 p.m.

At the June 23 meeting of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District board of directors, three longtime employees were honored for their years of service.

“These are three of four aces, and they represent what MTD is all about: people helping people,” former board member Lee Moldaver said. “Their nearly 90 years represents service at the highest level, and I thank you for recognizing them.”

Santa Barbara native and Santa Barbara High School graduate Nick Uribe started at MTD in 1975. After 35 years as a driver, he is now No. 5 in seniority. He thanked his extended family, about 15 of whom were in attendance to see him accept his award.

“I really found a home here, in this stable working environment at MTD,” Uribe said, adding that he intends to continue at MTD for at least another five years.

Tom Mendoza is retiring after 21 years of service. A former school bus driver, Mendoza thanked MTD for giving him the opportunity to be a driver.

When Jim Haggerty started at MTD in 1974, when there were only 12 drivers and 20 buses in the MTD fleet. One of 20 new drivers hired in a two day hiring blast, Haggerty said, “After that, the buses just kept coming. The growth of MTD over the next five years was manic, but in a good way.”

Haggerty is retiring after 35 years and 10 months at MTD, having served as a driver, in accounting, as assistant to the general manager and, for the past six years, in the Planning Department.

“It has been my honor to serve with you gentlemen,” board chairman Dave Davis said. “When I came to the board, I found a family. Thank you for your service.”

Each honoree received a plaque and the gratitude of the board of directors.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

 

