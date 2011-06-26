Paul Mann: J Roddy Walston & The Business Coming to Santa Barbara

The band will perform at the Muddy Waters club Monday night courtesy of Club Mercy

About 10 p.m. June 11, in the sweltering Tennessee twilight and during the zenith of the massive Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, there was an excited and enthusiastic crowd everywhere.

The majority of music fans had hustled from the main stage show of The Black Keys to the other big outdoor stage to catch the legendary Buffalo Springfield.

At the same time, Bootsy Collins was playing a marathon funk set in the other tent with a 15-piece band, including keyboard com padre Bernie Worrell, to thousands of dancing sweaty fans who had waited hours for the delayed set. Over in a tent, Loretta Lynn was finishing up a truly classic country set.

While all of this was going on, many were finding prime viewing spots in front of the gargantuan main stage for the 11 p.m. headline act of the evening — Eminem.

Far, far away, in the very front of the stage area in the food court, a small group of fanatic fans was oblivious to all of the aforementioned revelry. They were watching a set by J Roddy Walston & The Business, on the tiny stage in the Cafe Where tent.

About 100 people crammed into the small tent and sang, danced and clapped fanatically as the band played a Southern-drenched set of good-time rock-and-roll music. The Baltimore-based band, originally from Tennessee, is well known in the East as a band of balls-out rockers.

Luckily for Santa Barbarans, the band is less well-known on the West Coast — for now. Locals have a chance to catch this up-and-coming new band, with a fresh take on Southern rock, for $10 at the little Muddy Waters club, 508 E. Haley St. Monday night’s show is brought to town courtesy of Club Mercy.

If you like a loud, danceable rock show, don’t miss it!

