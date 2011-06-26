Santa Barbara Solstice Parade Flaunts a Flair for Frills and Thrills

Downtown Santa Barbara turned topsy-turvy Saturday afternoon as the annual Summer Solstice Parade charged onto State Street.
Just as the June gloom began to lift away, myriad colorful dancers, drum lines, dinosaur-costumed men and exotically themed floats made their way from Cota Street to Alameda Park.
Feathered dancers brushed past onlookers, men dressed up as hammers playfully battered police officers, and a large black widow spider tumbled down the street.
Even City Councilman Randy Rowse joined the festivities, helping man one of the floats.
The annual Solstice parade and festival attracts thousands of spectators every year, with many reserving space on State Street days in advance.
The Summer Solstice Celebration will continue from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St., and will feature dancing, performances, and arts and crafts for all ages. Click here for more information.
— Noozhawk intern Nick St. Oegger can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to see more of his photography. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.