Cancer Center Welcomes New Oncology Nutrition Specialist

Sarah Washburn brings expertise in assisting patients during treatment and through survivorship

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the hire of Sarah Washburn, M.S., R.D., C.S.O., C.D., as an oncology nutrition specialist.

Washburn was most recently with the Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, where she helped establish multidisciplinary nutrition, genetic counseling and survivorship programs.

With more than 10 years of experience, Washburn is passionate about providing tailored whole food nutrition recommendations and education to patients throughout the spectrum of their cancer experience. She is an integral part of a patient’s care team, working closely with physicians and other support staff.

For many, her personalized counseling leads to improved tolerance of treatment, optimal strength and immune function, reduced risk of recurrence and enhanced quality of life. These services are provided free of charge to patients receiving or recovering from recent cancer treatment.

Patients and caregivers looking to learn more about tolerable foods during cancer treatment are invited to join Washburn as she facilitates a free class from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12 in the Cancer Center’s Conference Room, 540 W. Pueblo Street.

For more information, click here or call 805.898.2204.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support and wellness programs, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is a public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.