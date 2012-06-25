Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center Welcomes New Oncology Nutrition Specialist

Sarah Washburn brings expertise in assisting patients during treatment and through survivorship

By Lindsay Groark for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | June 25, 2012 | 5:52 p.m.

Sarah Washburn
Sarah Washburn

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the hire of Sarah Washburn, M.S., R.D., C.S.O., C.D., as an oncology nutrition specialist.

Washburn was most recently with the Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, where she helped establish multidisciplinary nutrition, genetic counseling and survivorship programs.

With more than 10 years of experience, Washburn is passionate about providing tailored whole food nutrition recommendations and education to patients throughout the spectrum of their cancer experience. She is an integral part of a patient’s care team, working closely with physicians and other support staff.

For many, her personalized counseling leads to improved tolerance of treatment, optimal strength and immune function, reduced risk of recurrence and enhanced quality of life. These services are provided free of charge to patients receiving or recovering from recent cancer treatment.

Patients and caregivers looking to learn more about tolerable foods during cancer treatment are invited to join Washburn as she facilitates a free class from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12 in the Cancer Center’s Conference Room, 540 W. Pueblo Street.

For more information, click here or call 805.898.2204.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support and wellness programs, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is a public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 