Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Recognizes Horse Rescuers

Officers and firefighters are honored for their heroic efforts in the May 15 incident

On June 12, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Board of Directors along with Fire Chief Michael Mingee recognized those who participated in the rescue of a horse on May 15 who got spooked and swam miles out to sea off the coast of Summerland.

State Parks peace officer Kevin Escalante and Harbor Patrol officer Ryan Kelly were in attendance to receive recognition for their professionalism, along with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District firefighters who were on duty that evening.

Firefighter/paramedic Johan Nilsson and firefighter Han Domini, who were also instrumental in the rescue, were not able to be present.

— Grace Donnelly is an administrative assistant for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.