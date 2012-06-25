Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Jazz at the Lobero Announces Unbeatable Musical Lineup

2012-13 season will feature Pat Metheny, Dianne Reeves, the Monterey Jazz Festival and more

By Angie Bertucci for the Lobero Theatre | June 25, 2012 | 2:33 p.m.

Jazz at the Lobero returns to the DownBeat Magazine-endorsed Lobero Theatre with a new season featuring celebrated artists in exciting new collaborations.

Starting things off will be master guitarist Pat Metheny in his newest incarnation, the Pat Metheny Unity Band. Dianne Reeves will introduce some vocal highs to the series with her dynamic three-octave voice in October.

The world-renowned Monterey Jazz Festival heads out on tour, featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian McBride, Ambrose Akinmusire, Chris Potter, Benny Green and Lewis Nash in an all-star band. In May, it’s a musical three-on-three as the dueling piano trios of the Brad Mehldau Trio and jazz bad boys The Bad Plus take to the stage. You won’t want to miss a beat of this exciting series.

Jazz at the Lobero is renewing a focus on building jazz audiences, continuing with the groundbreaking Jazz Artist in Residence program with Grammy Award-nominated singer Tierney Sutton, clinics with the Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet and a new partnership with the Santa Barbara Vocal Jazz Foundation.

Jazz at the Lobero 2012-13 subscriptions are available now by clicking here or by calling 805.963.0761. Subscription benefits include 20 percent savings over single ticket prices, priority seating, advance notice to buy tickets to added events, and Patron ticket holders enjoy invitations to pre-show receptions.

Single tickets go on sale July 28.

— Angie Bertucci is a marketing and communications liaison for the Lobero Theatre.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 