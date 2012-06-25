Jazz at the Lobero Announces Unbeatable Musical Lineup

2012-13 season will feature Pat Metheny, Dianne Reeves, the Monterey Jazz Festival and more

Jazz at the Lobero returns to the DownBeat Magazine-endorsed Lobero Theatre with a new season featuring celebrated artists in exciting new collaborations.

Starting things off will be master guitarist Pat Metheny in his newest incarnation, the Pat Metheny Unity Band. Dianne Reeves will introduce some vocal highs to the series with her dynamic three-octave voice in October.

The world-renowned Monterey Jazz Festival heads out on tour, featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian McBride, Ambrose Akinmusire, Chris Potter, Benny Green and Lewis Nash in an all-star band. In May, it’s a musical three-on-three as the dueling piano trios of the Brad Mehldau Trio and jazz bad boys The Bad Plus take to the stage. You won’t want to miss a beat of this exciting series.

Jazz at the Lobero is renewing a focus on building jazz audiences, continuing with the groundbreaking Jazz Artist in Residence program with Grammy Award-nominated singer Tierney Sutton, clinics with the Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet and a new partnership with the Santa Barbara Vocal Jazz Foundation.

Jazz at the Lobero 2012-13 subscriptions are available now by clicking here or by calling 805.963.0761. Subscription benefits include 20 percent savings over single ticket prices, priority seating, advance notice to buy tickets to added events, and Patron ticket holders enjoy invitations to pre-show receptions.

Single tickets go on sale July 28.

— Angie Bertucci is a marketing and communications liaison for the Lobero Theatre.